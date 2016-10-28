Judge Thomas Clark on decision to retire

Cast members from the UK Department of Theatre and Dance’s production of "She Kills Monsters" demonstrated fight techniques on campus. Written by Qui Nguyen, "She Kills Monsters" is a story of an average young woman, who when her sister dies in a tragic accident, discovers the sibling's "Dungeons and Dragons" notebook and sets off on an extraordinary adventure into the fantasy world of RPGs (role-playing games). The show is running Oct. 27-30, at the Guignol Theatre. Some lucky students who stopped for the demonstration won a t-shirt or tickets to the show.
The Whitaker Family YMCA at Hamburg Place held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its completion. The 68,000 square foot facility is set to open on October 31. The newest facility in Lexington boasts a giant indoor water slide, and lap pool as well as an outdoor splash park. There is also a full size basketball court, pilates studio, in addition to the traditional workout facilities.
Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, Chazerae M. Taylor, 38, and D’markeo C. Taylor, 19, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay
Hannah, a therapy dog owned by Southern Middle School counselor Robin Potter, was brought into the school so students mourning the loss of Trinity Gay could hug and pet her. Hannah, “has probably brought more joy and calmness to our situation this morning than any of us professionals can,” said Velva Reed-Barker, a crisis team coordinator.
Principal Bryne Jacobs, coach Crystal Washington and teacher Rhonda Mullins spoke about the loss of sophomore student Trinity Gay during a press conference at Lafayette High School. Trinity Gay is the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay.
Former UK player John Wall and the Washington Wizards returned to Rupp to play the Sacramento Kings with former UK players DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere. The Kings won 124-119.