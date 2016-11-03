Bombshell from Fox News’ Megyn Kelly: Ailes offered career boosts for ‘sexual favors’

1:14 Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury Pause

2:04 LASC Day of the Dead Festival 2016

1:05 The dream of an Appalachian Wildlife Center

1:41 Supporters rally for Rand Paul and Jim Gray outside KET

3:39 Lexington public safety leaders discuss drug overdoses, theft

0:37 Judge Thomas Clark on decision to retire

0:30 A spooky feeling at PumpkinMania

6:06 See this unbelievable upside-down Halloween wedding cake

3:04 Student's emotional appeal to school board over athletics

1:12 Woman with a gun in standoff with police