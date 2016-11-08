GOP reacts to Stumbo loss

During a campaign rally Monday, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul criticized FBI director Jim Comey for saying Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton should not face prosecution for her use of a private email server as secretary of state.
Tina Portwood and her husband have spent 13 years caring for their son Mark after a traumatic brain injury. On Monday, Mark's son, 15, was hit by a car on Clays Mill Road and remains hospitalized with a head injury.
Living Arts and Science Center's 10th annual Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, Festival drew a crowd to see traditional Mexican dances art exhibits before a candlelight parade to the Old Episcopal Burial Grounds on Third Street, where an altar exhibit by artists, school groups and community members was held.
Lexington Fire Chief Kristin Chilton, Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt and Police Chief Mark Barnard discuss two of Lexington’s most prevalent problems, property theft and drug overdoses, with moderator Alan Stein. Taken from an hour-long panel on public safety held by Commerce Lexington Inc. on Oct. 28, 2016.