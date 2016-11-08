Bevin on #newmajority

Lexington mother Abigail Gates recorded her daughter Queen Gates, 17, in the hospital describing how she and her friends were accused by a Portofino's manager of stealing before the manager repeatedly chased Queen and her friends, some of whom were struck or pulled by their hair. Queen and the other girls were nearby for a photo shoot. Portofino's would not comment. Lexington police say they have conflicting accounts of how the girls' injuries occurred.
During a campaign rally Monday, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul criticized FBI director Jim Comey for saying Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton should not face prosecution for her use of a private email server as secretary of state.
Living Arts and Science Center's 10th annual Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, Festival drew a crowd to see traditional Mexican dances art exhibits before a candlelight parade to the Old Episcopal Burial Grounds on Third Street, where an altar exhibit by artists, school groups and community members was held.
David Ledford, president of the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation, explains his vision for elk viewing, hiking and other activities at a planned $24 million wildlife center on a reclaimed strip mine about 7 miles from Pineville, Ky., on Nov. 1, 2016.
Lexington Fire Chief Kristin Chilton, Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt and Police Chief Mark Barnard discuss two of Lexington’s most prevalent problems, property theft and drug overdoses, with moderator Alan Stein. Taken from an hour-long panel on public safety held by Commerce Lexington Inc. on Oct. 28, 2016.