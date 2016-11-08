Bevin on #newmajority

Lexington mother Abigail Gates recorded her daughter Queen Gates, 17, in the hospital describing how she and her friends were accused by a Portofino's manager of stealing before the manager repeatedly chased Queen and her friends, some of whom were struck or pulled by their hair. Queen and the other girls were nearby for a photo shoot. Portofino's would not comment. Lexington police say they have conflicting accounts of how the girls' injuries occurred.