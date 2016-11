Quintuplets born at UK Hospital

Parents Katie and Lucas Schaftlein discuss having five babies at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington. The new Schaftleins include four girls — Sadie, Scarlett, Sofia, Savannah — and a boy, Lucas. All five were delivered on Katie Schaftlein’s 26th birthday. The babies are spending the next few weeks at UK’s neonatal intensive care unit.