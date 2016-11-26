Lamar Jackson: This loss is going to be hard

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson talks about some of the Cardinals' miscues and a disappointing end to the season after Saturday's loss to rival Kentucky.

Truck crashes into tree and catches fire

A driver apparently suffered a medical emergency and struck a tree head-on on the entrance to Fasig-Tipton, 2400 Newtown Pike. The driver was trapped and the truck caught fire. The Lexington Fire Dept. arrived, extinguished the fire, and used extrication equipment to free the driver. He suffered non life threatening injuries according to the fire dept.

Quintuplets born at UK Hospital

Parents Katie and Lucas Schaftlein discuss having five babies at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington. The new Schaftleins include four girls — Sadie, Scarlett, Sofia, Savannah — and a boy, Lucas. All five were delivered on Katie Schaftlein’s 26th birthday. The babies are spending the next few weeks at UK’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Fatality on Mountain Parkway

A fatal crash involving several vehicles on the Mountain Parkway in Powell County happened Wednesday morning as smoke from a forest fire limited visibility on the road, authorities said.

