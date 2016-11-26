Mark Stoops proud of victory over Louisville

A driver apparently suffered a medical emergency and struck a tree head-on on the entrance to Fasig-Tipton, 2400 Newtown Pike. The driver was trapped and the truck caught fire. The Lexington Fire Dept. arrived, extinguished the fire, and used extrication equipment to free the driver. He suffered non life threatening injuries according to the fire dept.
The Kentucky National Guard is helping the Kentucky Division of Forestry fight 24 wildfires in Eastern Kentucky. The Guard is using Blackhawk and Lakota helicopters to drop water, locate fires and aid communication.
Parents Katie and Lucas Schaftlein discuss having five babies at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington. The new Schaftleins include four girls — Sadie, Scarlett, Sofia, Savannah — and a boy, Lucas. All five were delivered on Katie Schaftlein’s 26th birthday. The babies are spending the next few weeks at UK’s neonatal intensive care unit.