'Word guy' names Rupp scoreboard

City officials say that hundreds of homes and other buildings were damaged or destroyed by flames from wildfires in Tennessee. Emergency officials ordered evacuations in downtown Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge and in other areas of Sevier County near the Great Smoky Mountains. About 14,000 residents and visitors were evacuated from Gatlinburg alone, officials said.
During wildfires Monday night, many buildings in Gatlinburg, Tennessee were burned to their foundation. The fire destroyed at least 150 buildings and killed 3 people. Resident Gregory Pelc had to flee his home to a makeshift shelter and described his experience.