Senate investigation on Russia rests with NC’s Richard Burr and Intel Committee

3:29 John Calipari: We've got some things we've got to figure out Pause

3:15 Briscoe, Malik happy with Cats' win over Hofstra

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

1:48 Top chefs team up at UK to help cancer patients

0:27 Ornate Christmas-themed light show

1:14 Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

1:10 Darin Hinshaw thrilled with bowl game in Florida

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

1:51 Winter's coming. Kentucky's ready; how about you?

2:40 John Calipari liked his team's energy