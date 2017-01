More Videos

0:28 Cassidy Elementary dismisses an hour early

0:27 First snow of the season hits the region

0:31 Fayette County schools dismiss early

1:06 ACLU's Kate Miller testifies against ultrasound bill

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

0:52 Benny Snell on Cats losing Boom and Jojo

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

1:09 Derrick Baity: Next goal is to win a bowl game

1:20 Stoops thanks Big Blue Nation for support at TaxSlayer Bowl

1:49 Stoops evaluates how the Cats defended the triple-option