18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms in the South

0:31 Calipari: Bam Adebayo should strangle guys Pause

0:29 'I want my 5-year-old .. to see people care'

0:52 Derek Willis' phone blowing up after highlight-reel slam

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election

0:46 'Respect for all' motivates local participants in women's march

0:25 University of Kentucky law student at Women's March in D.C.

0:49 Malik Monk's extra work is paying off

3:19 Frank Martin: We picked the wrong team to have a bad defensive game against

0:53 Calipari on Willis' big dunk: That was crazy