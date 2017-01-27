Like a giant iPhone charger — for LexTran buses

Lextran has recently unveiled a fleet of 5 new battery electric buses. The buses use no gasoline are have zero emissions. The buses pull into a charging station located on East High St. at Lexington Ave. on every trip to top off the battery to make the next trip through the route. The charging process takes 7-10 minutes and the passengers can safely remain on the bus. Lexington Herald-Leader video by Charles Bertram