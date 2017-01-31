Trump’s education pick DeVos clears Senate panel, but the move could carry a price

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground Pause

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

1:17 Lonnie Johnson knows where the money is

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:32 Jamin Davis getting up at 4 a.m.

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

1:43 Matthew Mitchell previews Missouri game

2:10 John Calipari asks players: Can you be a stopper?