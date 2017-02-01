Latest News

February 1, 2017 5:40 AM

Late Wednesday delivery

Due to the late start time of the University of Kentucky-Georgia basketball game, some Wednesday newspapers may be delivered later than normal. Thank you for your patience, and thank you for being a Lexington Herald-Leader subscriber.

