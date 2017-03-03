Power from a Partnership: UK and Weisenberger Mill

Weisenberg Mill is demonstrating new renewable energy technology that could revolutionize small hydroelectric plants. The Weisenbergers, Shaker Landing Hydro and Potencia got a $56,000 U.S. Energy Department grant to do the test in partnership with Kentucky Utilities and the University of Kentucky’s Center for Applied Energy Research, which gathered and analyzed data comparing for the project. (Video courtesy of University of Kentucky.)