1 dead, 15 injured in Cincinnati nightclub gunfight

1:14 Pep rally in Memphis for UK-UNC Pause

1:34 College mining competition in Georgetown

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

0:09 C-A-T-S cheer at Tin Roof by capacity crowd.

0:57 De'Aaron Fox grew up a North Carolina fan

9:03 What Calipari and the Cats said of game against UNC

0:46 Malik Monk ranks Cats' monster performances

1:02 Bam Adebayo: Rebounding is key against North Carolina

1:32 Calipari credits Bam, Briscoe for work that doesn’t show up in stats