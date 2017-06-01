VanToya Johnson rebukes Bevin's proposal to stop gun violence with prayer
VanToya Johnson, who lives in west Louisville, loudly shouted out “hypocrite” to Gov. Matt Bevin as she left a meeting called by Bevin to discuss gun violence on June 1, 2017. “He was up there running off his mouth and he didn’t give nobody a question or voice their opinion about what to do. I’m sick and tired of this killing,” she said.
"Almost all were there, I think, because they genuinely want to be part of a solution," Gov. Matt Bevin said of a meeting he held in Louisville to call for prayer groups to help combat gun violence in Louisville on June 1, 2017.
