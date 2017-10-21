Trump plans to help pay aides' legal costs for Russia probes

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Governor Ricardo Rossello of Puerto Rico in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump intends to spend at least $430,000 of his own money to help pay the legal bills of White House staff and campaign aides related to the investigations into Russian election meddling in the 2016 election. A White House official confirmed the plan, which was first reported by the website Axios. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo