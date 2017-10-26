Want to see the ‘secret’ JFK assassination records? Here’s how

More Videos 1:31 Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky? Pause 1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:12 Sweet! Seven surprises you don't know about Halloween 0:31 Video shows deputy nearly ran over by fleeing truck 2:08 Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 1:25 Henry Clay is under .500, but that doesn't really matter 1:31 Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 1:34 88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day 1:11 Cats working to find ways for C.J. Conrad to be productive again Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Secret JFK assassination-related files to be released Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website. Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com