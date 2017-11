More Videos

1:29 Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer.

2:02 ‘A lot of work to do’ remains on Gov. Bevin’s pension bill

1:04 Dunbar fans storm the court after winning 11th Region volleyball title

1:09 'Wither on the vine.' Historic coal town faces many challenges as coal declines

1:31 Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky?

1:25 Henry Clay is under .500, but that doesn't really matter

2:08 Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts

1:09 Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’

0:28 UK commit scores her final high school goal

1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum

1:48 Teachers show displeasure at lawmaker's suggestion on pensions

0:48 LexCath upsets Dunbar on PKs for the second time in 10 days