More Videos

House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal 2:31

House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal

Pause
When gun owners survive mass shootings 6:20

When gun owners survive mass shootings

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment 2:06

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field 1:55

Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 0:26

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

Eddie Gran: It’s all about finishing 0:56

Eddie Gran: It’s all about finishing

UK dedicates Lewis Hall following a $23 million donation 1:11

UK dedicates Lewis Hall following a $23 million donation

Jeff Hoover and other Republicans say they can't vote for current pension bill 1:22

Jeff Hoover and other Republicans say they can't vote for current pension bill

  • Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester

    Winchester Police Capt. James Hall speaks about the fatal shooting of two teen-agers.

Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester

Winchester Police Capt. James Hall speaks about the fatal shooting of two teen-agers.
gkocher1@herald-leader.com