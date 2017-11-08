Anti-Trump backlash helps fuel a Democratic sweep across the country

0:47 Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester Pause

2:31 House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal

1:35 Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House

1:22 Jeff Hoover and other Republicans say they can't vote for current pension bill

6:20 When gun owners survive mass shootings

2:44 House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'

2:06 Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment

1:33 New solar farm outside Winchester producing power

0:26 Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot