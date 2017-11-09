'Disagreement between two neighbors.' Hear from attorney for man accused of attacking Rand Paul.

House MajorIty Leader Jonathan Shell, R-Lancaster, told reporters on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, that House Speaker Jeff Hoover has the ‘full support’ of the House GOP caucus after a report surfaced that Hoover settled a sexual harassment complaint last week involving a legislative staffer.
Edie Meyer delivered the game-winning penalty kick for No. 3 West Jessamine in a win over No. 1 Sacred Heart in semifinals of the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament at Lafayette on Thursday, November 2, 2017.
Cooperative Solar Farm One, located along I-64 between Lexington, and Winchester, Ky., is a 60-acre solar farm. The solar panels are available to be licensed by homes and businesses served by Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.
Calling for the legislature to find new sources of revenue rather than make changes to the pension system, public employees rallied against the Republican proposal to reform the state's pension system.