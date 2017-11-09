Gov. Matt Bevin
Gov. Matt Bevin Pablo Alcala | 2015 staff file photo
Gov. Matt Bevin Pablo Alcala | 2015 staff file photo

Latest News

Pension plan for teachers would cost taxpayers $4.4 billion

Associated Press

November 09, 2017 4:40 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

An analysis of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's plan to overhaul the retirement system for public school teachers shows it would cost taxpayers an extra $4.4 billion over the next 20 years.

It's the first official scoring of Bevin's proposal, which he unveiled last month. A similar analysis will be completed for the retirement system that covers state workers.

The analysis by Cavanaugh Macdonald Consulting shows taxpayers won't see savings until 2034. By 2038, the state's unfunded liability would be $11 billion instead of $9.6 billion under current law.

The analysis assumes teachers would retire in greater numbers and the state would earn an average of 6 percent on its investments. A Bevin spokeswoman says the budget office is still reviewing the report, but said it does show savings over time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Disagreement between two neighbors.' Hear from attorney for man accused of attacking Rand Paul.

    Matthew Baker, attorney for the man charged with attacking Sen. Rand Paul, discusses the case.

'Disagreement between two neighbors.' Hear from attorney for man accused of attacking Rand Paul.

'Disagreement between two neighbors.' Hear from attorney for man accused of attacking Rand Paul. 0:57

'Disagreement between two neighbors.' Hear from attorney for man accused of attacking Rand Paul.
Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester 0:47

Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester
House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal 2:31

House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal

View More Video