Latest News

Small plane crashes in south-central Kentucky, 4 killed

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 7:06 PM

GLASGOW, Ky.

A small plane crashed about 80 miles from its destination in south-central Kentucky on Sunday, killing four people on board, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a Piper PA32 crashed near Glasgow at 2:21 p.m. CT. The FAA said the plane was heading to the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset west of Glasgow. The statement didn't say where the plane was coming from.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Trooper Jeremy Hodges tells the Bowling Green Daily News that three people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Bowling Green. The names of the victims weren't immediately released.

Part of the plane was lodged between large branches in a tree and debris was scattered at least 200 feet, Hodges said.

First responders had to be lowered by ropes down an earthen embankment to mark evidence for the investigation.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Terry Williams says NTSB investigators planned to arrive at the site on Monday.

Glasgow is about 100 miles south of Louisville, Kentucky.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Disagreement between two neighbors.' Hear from attorney for man accused of attacking Rand Paul.

    Matthew Baker, attorney for the man charged with attacking Sen. Rand Paul, discusses the case.

'Disagreement between two neighbors.' Hear from attorney for man accused of attacking Rand Paul.

'Disagreement between two neighbors.' Hear from attorney for man accused of attacking Rand Paul. 0:57

'Disagreement between two neighbors.' Hear from attorney for man accused of attacking Rand Paul.
Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester 0:47

Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester
House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal 2:31

House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal

View More Video