'For a lot of people, the bookmobile is their library'

Blake Shouse, manager of Shelbyville Monument Co. in Shelbyville, Ky., makes his case for why the state should not put a sales tax on tombstones and grave markers. The tax exemption on gravestones costs Kentucky about $8.5 million each year.
Colonel M. Blaine Hedges, chairman of the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission, declined to say anything Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, to reporters about the panel’s thoughts on Lexington’s removal of two controversial Confederate statues.
House Speaker pro tempore David Osborne told reporters Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, that the sexual harassment scandal in the House has diverted attention from the pension reform bill but he said little new about the scandal.