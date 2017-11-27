Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren

More Videos 1:56 John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way Pause 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 0:53 Kevin Knox critiques Hamidou Diallo’s dunks 1:22 Why isn’t Kentucky playing in the PK80 tournament? 1:05 Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 2:45 N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling 3:20 Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts 1:06 See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree 0:37 PJ Washington has been in gym working on his free throws Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” The White House

