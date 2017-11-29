'I am not a war criminal,' man shouted in court. Then he drank 'poison' and died

More Videos 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Pause 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 0:53 Kevin Knox critiques Hamidou Diallo’s dunks 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 1:56 John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way 0:41 Students explain the Academies of Lexington 1:06 See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ex-Bosnian Croat leader drinks 'poison' at war crimes hearing The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but left his sentence unchanged. Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but left his sentence unchanged. Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. ICTY via AP

The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but left his sentence unchanged. Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. ICTY via AP