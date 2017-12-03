President Donald Trump walks up the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Trump is heading to New York to attend Republican fundraisers.
Trump says he never asked Comey to stop Flynn probe

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 07:21 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says on Twitter that he never asked former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating his ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey testified before Congress in June that Trump asked him if could see to "letting Flynn go." Comey said that request came a day after Trump forced Flynn to resign his White House post.

Trump said in Sunday's early morning tweet, "I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie!"

Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Trump fired Comey as FBI director in May.

