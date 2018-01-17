Latest News

Bill offers immunity for breaking into cars to rescue pets

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 06:09 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill that would give civil immunity to people who break into locked vehicles to rescue dogs and cats considered to be at risk of death.

The bill cleared the Senate on a 35-1 vote Wednesday. Republican Sen. Danny Carroll of Paducah is lead sponsor of the bill, which heads to the House.

The bill would provide instances when civil immunity would apply for damage that people cause to a vehicle when they break in to rescue a dog or cat.

Such immunity would apply if the person has a reasonable belief that the dog or cat is in immediate danger of death. Immunity also would apply if the person uses no more force than is reasonably necessary to enter the vehicle.

