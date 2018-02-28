More Videos

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases

House budget chairman Steven Rudy, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne talk with reporters on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, about a 50-cent increase in the cigarette tax and a new tax on opioids in the House version of Kentucky's two-year budget.
