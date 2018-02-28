House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases
House budget chairman Steven Rudy, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne talk with reporters on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, about a 50-cent increase in the cigarette tax and a new tax on opioids in the House version of Kentucky's two-year budget.
jbrammer@herald-leader.com
Chris Volz, president of Laborers Local 576 in Louisville, which represents some city workers, and his colleagues joined hundreds on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in the Capitol Annex to protest Senate Bill 1, the pension bill.
Sue Foster, president of AFSCME Local 4011 in Louisville, leads a room packed with teachers and public workers as they sing a message to lawmakers on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, who vote for Senate Bill 1, the pension overhaul bill.