Buds Guns explains AR-15s, sales of the weapons

Buds Gun Shop & Range plans to continue to lawfully sell AR-15’s and similar guns even though other retailers have stopped. The business is the largest online seller of firearms, including AR-15s, in the country.
Principal Paul Little Jr., of Lexington's Henry Clay High School detailed Thursday the extra security measures the school has taken or considered following the school shootings in Western Kentucky and Florida. A student carrying a loaded gun was discovered at the school Thursday following another student's tip.
House budget chairman Steven Rudy, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne talk with reporters on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, about a 50-cent increase in the cigarette tax and a new tax on opioids in the House version of Kentucky's two-year budget.
Sue Foster, president of AFSCME Local 4011 in Louisville, leads a room packed with teachers and public workers as they sing a message to lawmakers on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, who vote for Senate Bill 1, the pension overhaul bill.
Chris Volz, president of Laborers Local 576 in Louisville, which represents some city workers, and his colleagues joined hundreds on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in the Capitol Annex to protest Senate Bill 1, the pension bill.