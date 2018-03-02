More Videos

Slideshow: Kentucky softball waited 13 games to play at home. It was worth it.

Extra steps taken to ensure high school students' safety

That was fast: Time-lapse video shows a complete game night at Rupp Arena

Kentucky knew Ole Miss would play physical

John Calipari: I’ve got lovers, not fighters

Photo slideshow: Kentucky beats Ole Miss in final home game of regular season

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases

UK Wildcats get ready for their home finale

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’

Buds Guns explains AR-15s, sales of the weapons

Buds Gun Shop & Range plans to continue to lawfully sell AR-15’s and similar guns even though other retailers have stopped. The business is the largest online seller of firearms, including AR-15s, in the country.
Principal Paul Little Jr., of Lexington's Henry Clay High School detailed Thursday the extra security measures the school has taken or considered following the school shootings in Western Kentucky and Florida. A student carrying a loaded gun was discovered at the school Thursday following another student's tip.