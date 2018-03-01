Slideshow: Kentucky softball waited 13 games to play at home. It was worth it.

Principal Paul Little Jr., of Lexington's Henry Clay High School detailed Thursday the extra security measures the school has taken or considered following the school shootings in Western Kentucky and Florida. A student carrying a loaded gun was discovered at the school Thursday following another student's tip.
House budget chairman Steven Rudy, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne talk with reporters on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, about a 50-cent increase in the cigarette tax and a new tax on opioids in the House version of Kentucky's two-year budget.
Chris Volz, president of Laborers Local 576 in Louisville, which represents some city workers, and his colleagues joined hundreds on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in the Capitol Annex to protest Senate Bill 1, the pension bill.
Sue Foster, president of AFSCME Local 4011 in Louisville, leads a room packed with teachers and public workers as they sing a message to lawmakers on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, who vote for Senate Bill 1, the pension overhaul bill.