Teachers protest pension bill

Teachers and supporters held a “walk-in” at 28 schools, including Garrard County High, across Central Kentucky to show opposition to Senate Bill 1, the public pensions bill that cuts retirement benefits in an effort to fix Kentucky's pension system. They gathered outside the school and walked in to school together in protest.
Charles Bertramcbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers commented to reporters Wednesday, March 7, 2018, about Central Kentucky teachers’ planned rallies and walk-ins Thursday to protest Senate Bill 1, the public pension bill.
Meg Judd, a retired teacher from Williamsburg, spoke of her disapproval Wednesday, March 7, 2018, of the public pension bill before the Kentucky Senate State and Local Government Committee before the panel approved it and sent it to the full Senate.
