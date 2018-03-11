Seventeen crosses bearing the names and ages of those killed in last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., were hung overnight from a Louisville billboard that advertises a local gun show. A spokeswoman for billboard owner Outfront Media said Sunday, March 11, that the crosses would be removed.
Seventeen crosses bearing the names and ages of those killed in last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., were hung overnight from a Louisville billboard that advertises a local gun show. A spokeswoman for billboard owner Outfront Media said Sunday, March 11, that the crosses would be removed. Courier Journal via AP Scott Utterback
Seventeen crosses bearing the names and ages of those killed in last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., were hung overnight from a Louisville billboard that advertises a local gun show. A spokeswoman for billboard owner Outfront Media said Sunday, March 11, that the crosses would be removed. Courier Journal via AP Scott Utterback

Latest News

Crosses hung from Kentucky billboard advertising gun show

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 04:00 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Seventeen crosses with the names and ages of the victims killed in last month's Florida school massacre have been hung from a Kentucky billboard advertising a gun show.

The Courier Journal reports it's unclear who placed the white crosses on the front edge of the billboard advertising the gun show that occurred at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville in late February. The billboard along Interstate 65 shows a man holding two guns.

A spokeswoman for billboard owner Outfront Media said Sunday the crosses would be removed.

The Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people. A 19-year-old former student has been charged in the shootings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kevin Knox: We’re playing our best basketball of the season right now

View More Video