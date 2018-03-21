Police: Suspect in Austin bombing attacks blows himself up

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 40 Ray Jones expresses frustration with Senate budget bills Pause 133 Sturgill Simpson, ‘a man of the people,’ honored at state Capitol. 81 'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered 37 Winter can't be all bad when it looks this good 70 What is James Archambeault's favorite photo? 63 Train car pileup in Scott County is shown in drone video 38 Kentucky knew about Buffalo’s trash talk ahead of Saturday's game 151 Photo slideshow: Kentucky stops Buffalo cold to reach NCAA Sweet 16 55 Kentucky players looking forward to Sweet 16 in Catlanta 68 Hamidou Diallo has his confidence back in NCAA Tournament Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Austin police say that a suspect in the package bombings that have terrorized the city this month has died after detonating an explosive device as SWAT team members closed in on him near Interstate 35 on Wednesday. Meta Viers McClatchy

Austin police say that a suspect in the package bombings that have terrorized the city this month has died after detonating an explosive device as SWAT team members closed in on him near Interstate 35 on Wednesday. Meta Viers McClatchy