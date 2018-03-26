2 children killed in wreck on Kentucky's Blue Grass Parkway

Latest News

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky.

Police in Kentucky say two young children have died after a minivan they were riding in blew a tire on the Blue Grass Parkway.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Jeff Gregory says in a statement the accident happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday in Hardin County when the westbound minivan went into the median and overturned before being hit by an eastbound car.

Gregory says a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl in the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene.

He says two adults in the vehicle, 36-year-old George Michael Smith of Lebanon and 27-year-old Crystal Lynn Shipp of Gravel Switch, and two other young girls in the vehicle were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.

