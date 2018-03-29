More Videos

Updated: Baby flies from car window in Winter Haven accident 56

Updated: Baby flies from car window in Winter Haven accident

Pause
State budget talks: Slow steps, but ‘we’re definitely making progress’ 104

State budget talks: Slow steps, but ‘we’re definitely making progress’

What does new Louisville coach think of John Calipari? 36

What does new Louisville coach think of John Calipari?

President of Louisville Urban League makes impassioned plea to stop gang bill 32

President of Louisville Urban League makes impassioned plea to stop gang bill

Joe Bowen: ‘Still plenty of time’ for pension reform bill 57

Joe Bowen: ‘Still plenty of time’ for pension reform bill

Changing UK football's social media policy would be 'like asking somebody not to talk' 129

Changing UK football's social media policy would be 'like asking somebody not to talk'

John Clay and Mark Story on UK's loss, the season as a whole, and what's ahead for the Cats 580

John Clay and Mark Story on UK's loss, the season as a whole, and what's ahead for the Cats

Photo slideshow: Kentucky on wrong end of another NCAA Tournament upset 154

Photo slideshow: Kentucky on wrong end of another NCAA Tournament upset

Quade Green talks about his late miss against Kansas State 58

Quade Green talks about his late miss against Kansas State

Kevin Knox after Kansas State loss: 'It's March Madness, anything can happen' 67

Kevin Knox after Kansas State loss: 'It's March Madness, anything can happen'

'They want to keep rewriting history.' Man reacts to Jefferson Davis plaque removal.

John T. Suttles of Paducah, Kentucky division commander of Sons of Confederate Veterans, criticized state officials Thursday, March 29, 2018, for removing a plaque on the Jefferson Davis statue in the Capitol that labeled Davis a hero.
Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com