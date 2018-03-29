'They want to keep rewriting history.' Man reacts to Jefferson Davis plaque removal.
John T. Suttles of Paducah, Kentucky division commander of Sons of Confederate Veterans, criticized state officials Thursday, March 29, 2018, for removing a plaque on the Jefferson Davis statue in the Capitol that labeled Davis a hero.
Jack Brammerjbrammer@herald-leader.com
