Schools open gyms, provide food for students in wake of historic teacher sickout

Some Fayette County schools opened gyms and libraries Friday to give students places to gather and teachers packed food for low-income children after classes were canceled because teachers called in sick.
Kentucky’s two largest school districts in Jefferson and Fayette counties were among 26 across the state that closed schools Friday. The closings happened after the state legislature passed a surprise pension-reform bill in Frankfort.
At least 15 districts said they were closing because of teacher absences. About another 10 closed Friday morning without explanation. In addition, Breathitt County said it’s dismissing at 12 p.m. but gave no public explanation.
In Fayette County, Dixie and Lane Allen elementary schools and Crawford middle schoolopened their gyms and libraries for students.
Never miss a local story.
District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said several teachers at elementary schools packed lunches for their low-income students who wouldn’t otherwise be able to get school-provided food. Lunches were packed at Coventry Oak, Millcreek, Squires, Tates Creek, Russell Cave, Yates, Athens, Chilesburg, Ashland, Meadowthorpe, Lansdowne, and Picadome.
Tates Creek Middle Youth Services Center Coordinator Carmen Combs said about 12 teachers and some administrators delivered food other than lunches to students’ homes Friday.
God’s Pantry Food Bank and Trinity Hill United Methodist Church gives the center non-perishable food items to send home with certain children each Friday for the weekend and the educators didn’t want those families to do without. Combs said staff at Tates Creek elementary and high school also participated.
“We came to make sure we were able to distribute those foods to children that receive those weekly,” Combs said.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
Comments