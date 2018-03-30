More Videos

Picadome Elementary teachers packed and delivered lunches to low-income students who would have been deprived if schools are closed. Teacher absences in protest of a legislature-passed pension bill caused the Fayette district and others to close Friday. Additional food for spring break was expected to go in the bags routinely provided on Fridays. Picadome was one of several Fayette elementary schools where teachers or staff members packed lunches. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Picadome Elementary teachers packed and delivered lunches to low-income students who would have been deprived if schools are closed. Teacher absences in protest of a legislature-passed pension bill caused the Fayette district and others to close Friday. Additional food for spring break was expected to go in the bags routinely provided on Fridays. Picadome was one of several Fayette elementary schools where teachers or staff members packed lunches. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Schools open gyms, provide food for students in wake of historic teacher sickout

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

vhoneycutt@herald-leader.com

March 30, 2018 10:42 AM

Some Fayette County schools opened gyms and libraries Friday to give students places to gather and teachers packed food for low-income children after classes were canceled because teachers called in sick.

Kentucky’s two largest school districts in Jefferson and Fayette counties were among 26 across the state that closed schools Friday. The closings happened after the state legislature passed a surprise pension-reform bill in Frankfort.

At least 15 districts said they were closing because of teacher absences. About another 10 closed Friday morning without explanation. In addition, Breathitt County said it’s dismissing at 12 p.m. but gave no public explanation.

In Fayette County, Dixie and Lane Allen elementary schools and Crawford middle schoolopened their gyms and libraries for students.

District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said several teachers at elementary schools packed lunches for their low-income students who wouldn’t otherwise be able to get school-provided food. Lunches were packed at Coventry Oak, Millcreek, Squires, Tates Creek, Russell Cave, Yates, Athens, Chilesburg, Ashland, Meadowthorpe, Lansdowne, and Picadome.

Tates Creek Middle Youth Services Center Coordinator Carmen Combs said about 12 teachers and some administrators delivered food other than lunches to students’ homes Friday.

God’s Pantry Food Bank and Trinity Hill United Methodist Church gives the center non-perishable food items to send home with certain children each Friday for the weekend and the educators didn’t want those families to do without. Combs said staff at Tates Creek elementary and high school also participated.

“We came to make sure we were able to distribute those foods to children that receive those weekly,” Combs said.

Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears

