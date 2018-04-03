More Videos

Pension protest spreads to the streets of Pikeville

Teachers and elected officials marched in Pikeville Tuesday in a show of support for teachers and public employees affected by proposed changes to the state pension system.
Will Wright wwright@herald-leader.com
Crime

‪Lexington police officers investigated a homicide on Village Drive near Devonport Drive. Police received a call at 6:15 a.m. of shots fired in the area where they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He died within minutes of being transported to a hospital.