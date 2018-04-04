More Videos

‘Love not hate makes America great,’ say MLK marchers at Capitol 81

‘Love not hate makes America great,’ say MLK marchers at Capitol

Pause
Photo slideshow: Battle of the Bluegrass goes to the Cats 94

Photo slideshow: Battle of the Bluegrass goes to the Cats

Kentucky’s bullpen was the difference against Louisville 61

Kentucky’s bullpen was the difference against Louisville

After win over Louisville, UK's Nick Mingione has message for Big Blue Nation 93

After win over Louisville, UK's Nick Mingione has message for Big Blue Nation

Pension protest spreads to the streets of Pikeville 111

Pension protest spreads to the streets of Pikeville

Officers work at scene of early morning homicide 23

Officers work at scene of early morning homicide

Louisville game start of big week for Kentucky baseball 102

Louisville game start of big week for Kentucky baseball

Senate President Robert Stivers defends tax changes 104

Senate President Robert Stivers defends tax changes

Here's how big the 'We've had enough' teacher protest was 105

Here's how big the 'We've had enough' teacher protest was

Massive crowd marches to Kentucky Capitol in protest 73

Massive crowd marches to Kentucky Capitol in protest

A song about heaven at MLK Capitol march

Sandra “Cissy” Williams of Lexington belts out 1946 gospel song about heaven, “Move On Up A Little Higher,” at the state Capitol march Wednesday, April 4, 2018, on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com
Officers work at scene of early morning homicide

Crime

Officers work at scene of early morning homicide

‪Lexington police officers investigated a homicide on Village Drive near Devonport Drive. Police received a call at 6:15 a.m. of shots fired in the area where they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He died within minutes of being transported to a hospital.