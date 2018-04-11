Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election in November

98 Jeff Hoover's emotional admission to the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission Pause

142 Good Magic's Blue Grass Stakes win highlights big day of racing at Keeneland

61 What most helped Kentucky's Josh Allen bulk up?

62 This time, UK's offense 'destroyed' the defense. 'I hope they never play like that again.'

37 Fans wait hours for commemorative Maker’s Mark bottle

81 ‘Love not hate makes America great,’ say MLK marchers at Capitol

78 A song about heaven at MLK Capitol march

94 Photo slideshow: Battle of the Bluegrass goes to the Cats

61 Kentucky’s bullpen was the difference against Louisville