Dunbar teachers protest education spending

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School teachers and staff members participated in a protest Thursday at several Lexington schools ahead of the General Assembly's consideration of Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes of education spending and tax bills. Classes have been cancelled for Friday so teachers and staff can participate in a Frankfort gathering to advocate for money for schools.
Former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover was required to admit that he violated the Legislative Ethics Code after he agreed to a settlement offered by the Legislative Ethics Commission Tuesday, April 20, 2018.
Good Magic, last year’s 2-year-old champion and the 8-5 favorite, waited through a far-turn battle between Flameaway and Arawak before taking control and winning the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.
Sandra “Cissy” Williams of Lexington belts out 1946 gospel song about heaven, “Move On Up A Little Higher,” at the state Capitol march Wednesday, April 4, 2018, on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
Lexington police officers investigated a homicide on Village Drive near Devonport Drive. Police received a call at 6:15 a.m. of shots fired in the area where they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He died within minutes of being transported to a hospital.
Kentucky educators and supporters marched from the KEA headquarters to the Capitol building on Monday, April 2. Teachers protested surprise pension changes unveiled and passed in hours. The rally also supported education funding.