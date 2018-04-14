More Videos

The rise of A.J. Rose: 'It really felt like he took a big step' 58

The rise of A.J. Rose: 'It really felt like he took a big step'

Pause
Mark Stoops: 'You could tell we have some options there at quarterback' 116

Mark Stoops: 'You could tell we have some options there at quarterback'

What grade did Terry Wilson give himself after UK football's spring game? 90

What grade did Terry Wilson give himself after UK football's spring game?

Gunnar Hoak reviews his play in UK football's spring game 46

Gunnar Hoak reviews his play in UK football's spring game

Photo slideshow: Blue tops White in UK football's spring game 125

Photo slideshow: Blue tops White in UK football's spring game

Watch the crowd grow as Kentucky teachers rally for education at the Capitol 85

Watch the crowd grow as Kentucky teachers rally for education at the Capitol

View from above: See big crowd of Kentucky teachers outside the Capitol 18

View from above: See big crowd of Kentucky teachers outside the Capitol

Dunbar teachers protest education spending 46

Dunbar teachers protest education spending

Jeff Hoover's emotional admission to the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission 98

Jeff Hoover's emotional admission to the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission

Good Magic's Blue Grass Stakes win highlights big day of racing at Keeneland 142

Good Magic's Blue Grass Stakes win highlights big day of racing at Keeneland

'It's unfathomable.' President of teachers association reacts to Bevin comments.

"He's done more to unite us than anything." Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler reacts to Gov. Matt Bevin's comments that a child was likely sexually assaulted in Kentucky while teachers were rallying in Frankfort.
Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com
Dunbar teachers protest education spending

Latest News

Dunbar teachers protest education spending

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School teachers and staff members participated in a protest Thursday at several Lexington schools ahead of the General Assembly's consideration of Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes of education spending and tax bills. Classes have been cancelled for Friday so teachers and staff can participate in a Frankfort gathering to advocate for money for schools.

A song about heaven at MLK Capitol march

Latest News

A song about heaven at MLK Capitol march

Sandra “Cissy” Williams of Lexington belts out 1946 gospel song about heaven, “Move On Up A Little Higher,” at the state Capitol march Wednesday, April 4, 2018, on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.