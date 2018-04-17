Surveillance video shows how masked bandit didn't get it right

Lexington police are working to find a man who was caught on surveillance video robbing a convenience store earlier this month on East Reynolds Road.
The clerk of the Dairy Mart at 115 East Reynolds Road told investigators that the man entered the store on April 1 with a handgun and demanded money from the register, according to police. The clerk complied and the man left the store on foot.
The video shows that the suspect wore a surgical mask at the counter, but several of the cameras in the store captured his face before he pulled the mask on.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
