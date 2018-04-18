Receiving Division I interest? New rules may shake up your recruitment.

A new piece of legislation passed by the NCAA this week will shake up the high school recruiting landscape for sports outside of basketball and football.
Prospects beginning next school year will be able to take official visits on Sept. 1 of their junior year of high school. Athletic departments will not be permitted to participate in unofficial visits taken by recruits until Sept. 1 of a recruit's junior year of high school, and recruiting conversations during an on-campus camp or clinic cannot be held before Sept. 1 of a prospect's junior year.
The new rules, decided upon when the Division I Council met Tuesday and Wednesday in Indianapolis, apply to all NCAA Division I sports except basketball and football.
“These changes will improve the recruiting experience for prospective student-athletes and coaches and lead to better decision-making,” Miami (Fla.) Athletic Director Blake James said in a post on NCAA.org. “Ultimately, a better recruiting process will improve the college experience for Division I student-athletes.”
The NCAA considers this a first step toward better regulation of the recruitment process, which often begins prior to high school, and giving prospects more time to make decisions about their future. The new rules stemmed from work by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Student-Athlete Experience Committee, which will examine recruiting communications, verbal and written scholarship offers and off-campus contact for the next phase of potential change.
Another piece of new recruiting legislation affects only softball. Phone calls between coaches and recruits will not be permitted until Sept. 1 of a recruit's junior year and off-campus recruiting contact will not be allowed until that same date. This rule combined with the new rule regulating recruitment will end communication between Division I coaches and recruits until Sept. 1 of a recruit's junior year, which was desired by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
"This is a great day for the sport of softball! Early Recruiting legislation has passed,” NFCA Executive Director Carol Bruggeman said in a news release. "I am so proud of the entire softball community for coming together to do what is best for the sport. Thank you to our coaches for being the driving force behind the change and to the NCAA for voting to pass this impactful legislation. The real winners are the softball prospective student-athletes, who can now make informed college decisions at an age-appropriate time."
Bruggeman recognized that this could negatively affect some recruits who have verbally committed to a program at a young age.
"For some (recruits), this means having committed to play at a program and then not being able to communicate with that coach for a few years," Bruggeman said. "This will be challenging, but the bright line needed to be drawn and there are no exceptions."
