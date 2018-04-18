Cat walked miles to get back to family, they tried to euthanize him

When Toby the cat's family no longer wanted him, they gave him to another family. But Toby missed them, and walked 12 miles back to his home.
SPCA of Wake County
Dunbar teachers protest education spending

Latest News

Dunbar teachers protest education spending

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School teachers and staff members participated in a protest Thursday at several Lexington schools ahead of the General Assembly's consideration of Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes of education spending and tax bills. Classes have