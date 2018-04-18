Thanksgiving 2019? It's already booked for this Central Kentucky marching band

For the first time in the school's history, the Madison Central High School marching band will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2019, the school announced Wednesday.
The surprise announcement, which was made in the school's auditorium at 5 p.m., was met with cheers and screams of excitement.
The band was one of nine selected out of hundreds to march at the parade in New York City.
The school shared video of the announcement and the students' reactions on their Facebook page.
