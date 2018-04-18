Kentucky man who admitted to producing child pornography gets nearly 22 years in prison

A man who admitted to taking explicit videos of an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
Nathan W. Balser, 31, of Campbell County pleaded guilty in December 2017 to charges of production of child pornography, according to a news release by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. Balser will have to serve at least 85 percent of sentence in accordance with federal law and must be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office upon release.
The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Campbell County Police Department, according to the news release.
