Man shot during Cumberland County police chase dies in Lexington

A man who was shot by a law enforcement officer in Cumberland County earlier this week has died in Lexington, according to media and official reports.
Charles Whitley, 40, died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 9:23 a.m. Thursday, according to the Fayette County coroner. Whitley was shot during a police pursuit in Cumberland County, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner.
Cumberland County sheriff's deputies were called about a "suspicious vehicle" on Lawson's Bottom Road near Burkesville just before 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Deputies, state police and Burkesville police officers pursued the suspect's vehicle, which eventually struck a deputy's vehicle, according to a state police news release.
During the pursuit, one of the officers shot the suspect, according to the release. The officer's identity had not been released as of Thursday afternoon. No officers were injured during the pursuit or shooting.
A female passenger in the suspect's vehicle was arrested on outstanding warrants after the chase, according to state police. She was not identified in the police news release.
